The Mott & Bow French Terry Sweatshirt Will Change Your Stance on Sweatshirts

Do you ever have that one piece of clothing that is somehow incredibly comfortable and stylish at the same time? I thought I found that in some of the jumpsuits I own, but they’ve been dethroned by a pullover sweatshirt.

The Mott & Bow French Terry Sweatshirt is made from 100% Peruvian cotton. It’s been my go-to top when I just do not want to put on a real bra and it still looks like I put effort into my outfit (at least the top half). The cut is relaxed, with raglan sleeves that are just the right amount of oversized. The collar is slightly higher than a normal pullover, almost at mockneck levels. It’s the perfect silhouette to wear on its own or even thrown over a shirt when it gets a little chilly.

It comes in just two colors, white and black, but I highly recommend getting the white (and investing in Shout wipes). It’s Vintage White, which means it’s more off-white or cream, and therefore works with practically any skin tone. The French terry makes it feel more like a substantial piece of clothing, not just a piece of loungewear, even if that’s what makes up 75% of my wardrobe these days. Give your button-downs a break and wear a sweatshirt that can go with anything, from your favorite jeans to sweatpants you haven’t washed in a week. It’s all about having options.

Mott & Bow French Terry Sweatshirt Buy on Mott & Bow $ 79

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

