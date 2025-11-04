‘The Mummy’ Stars Reunite for Surprise New Film in Franchise

Fired CBS Staffer Says Only White Producers Survived ‘Bloodbath’ Layoffs
WHITEWASH
A Black producer who worked for a CBS News show that was canceled on Wednesday said that every producer on his team who was laid off is a person of color, whereas the white producers are being reassigned within the company. Trey Sherman had worked since February as a full-time associate producer at the streaming show CBS Evening News Plus. He was fired Wednesday after the network’s new anti-woke editor in chief, Bari Weiss, announced CBS was canceling several shows, axing its race and culture unit, and laying off dozens of staff members. Sherman said in a video posted to TikTok that he had asked if it was possible to be relocated within the network despite his show being canceled. He was told that his bosses had advocated to keep him and his colleagues at the network, but that it hadn’t been possible. “It wasn’t until I went downstairs, thinking me and all of my colleagues had been laid off, that I found out it was only people of color,” he said. The Daily Beast has reached out to both Sherman and CBS News for comment.