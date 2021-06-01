CHEAT SHEET
Nobody Wants Their Kid to Be a Karen Any More
We’ve had Central Park Karen, Kroger Karen, Soho Karen, and even Kidz Bop Karen. But America is seeing dramatically fewer and fewer Baby Karens since the name became associated with entitled white women. HuffPost reports it plunged in popularity—dropping from No. 660 in 2019 to No. 831 last year on the Social Security Administration rankings. Other girl names to have seen abrupt falls in the past include Katrina, after the devastating hurricane, and Isis, after the rise of the jihadist organization.