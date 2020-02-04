The Honey-Based Nasal Swab that Helped Keep This Writer Healthy Through Flu Season
The flu is out in full force, with reports of this being the worst flu season in decades. That means you should be doing everything in your power to protect yourself, including getting a flu shot. If you want to add something to your flu protection plan, why not try out something a bit more natural?
Scouted contributor Maria Cassano swears by the Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab throughout the entire flu season for both prevention and symptom abatement. After applying this Manuka honey nasal swab to her nose everyday, she felt like she recovered faster than the people who had gotten her sick in the first place. “In fact, despite my boyfriend and his entire family catching the full-fledged, bedridden-for-two-weeks flu,” she writes, “my symptoms lasted a total of four days. While I didn’t feel awesome, I was still able to entertain and stand upright throughout Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing day.” Is it a cure all for the flu? No, but it could help mitigate the suffering at least a little bit if you do happen to contract it.
Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab
