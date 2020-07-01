The Never Trumpers May Destroy Him. Then What?

SUICIDE MISSION

Will they be welcomed back to the Republican fold? Will they be welcome in the Democratic Party? Or will neither side want a thing to do with them?

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump may help defeat Donald Trump. But what comes after?

What are their legacies? Are they embraced by the Democrats, and if so, what does the future of the Democratic Party look like? How about the GOP? Are they welcomed back with open arms? Or do they achieve their goal, only to end up politically homeless?

It’s easy to dismiss Donald Trump as a norm-busting existential threat. But what happens when he’s gone? Sometimes when you topple a strongman, you end up with something even worse. 