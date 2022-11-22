‘Democracy-ish’ Co-Host Danielle Moodie Is the Newest Addition to ‘The New Abnormal’ Podcast

For two-and-a-half years and 450 episodes, The New Abnormal has helped listeners navigate a world in chaos with candid commentary and uproarious observations on everything from international elections to homegrown, post-MAGA madness. Now it’s time to mark another major milestone for the podcast: Danielle Moodie is joining Andy Levy as a full-time co-host!
Danielle is a perfect—and familiar—addition to our podcast family. Her prescient and progressive perspective on American politics has made her a regular Beast contributor, and she previously handled guest co-hosting duties on The New Abnormal just a few months ago.
As a former educator and self-proclaimed recovering lobbyist turned media maven, Danielle has stood out with her biting insights and uncompromising cultural commentary. She’s also a podcasting juggernaut, having already hosted Woke AF Daily and co-hosted Democracy-ish. Here’s to making it a hat trick! Listen to Danielle’s debut now via your favorite podcasting platform.