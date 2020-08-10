Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast

BONUS PODCAST

Cory Booker. Jim Acosta. These are just a few of the amazing guests featured on our members-only episodes of The New Abnormal. Sign up now.

The Daily Beast

Illustration by The Daily Beast

In case you missed it, we launched a new podcast in April called The New Abnormal, hosted by your favorite troublemakers, Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast. Packed with blunt truth and dark humor, it covers everything from that grifter in the White House to COVID truthers and deniers. 

When we first released the podcast, it was clear things had gone off the rails, but even we couldn’t have guessed what remained in store. Between CoronavirusMary Trump’s tell-all book, and demon sperm, it can be hard to keep up.

Now we’re stirring things up even more with a limited-run series of members-only bonus episodes to keep you in the know. Enjoy every bonus episode here, all in one place. Not a member yet? Join here.