Why Biden Is Likely to Bridge the Polling Gap Against Trump

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Polls are consistently showing that if the federal election was held today between Donald Trump and Joe Biden that the former president would win.

However, The Daily Beast’s senior political reporter Roger Sollenberger tells The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie that a poll by The New York Times suggests to him that Biden will narrow the gap as the election nears and more people start paying attention to Trump’s antics.

“One finding in that survey is that fewer people today think that Trump is unfit for office than they did before the election in 2020 and that is before January 6th even happened. So how could that be right? How could Trump be more fit for office after he tried to overthrow an election?” Sollenberger said. “I think the answer is that people... just don’t have their finger on the pulse. We’re not as exposed daily to Donald Trump as we were when he was the president and people became exhausted with it.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“People are gonna be reminded over the next 11 months of Donald Trump himself, and he’s going to do some of that reminding by becoming a more and more present force in the media. We also have these trials coming up,” Sollenberger said. “I think that the polling that shows Biden losing to Trump right now doesn’t quite capture what I believe the sentiment will be in November.”

Plus! Danielle Moodie talks to psychiatrist Jonathan Metzl about his new book What We’ve Become: Living and Dying in a Country of Arms. Moodie will also host Metzl at the Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn on Feb. 5 —where they will further explore how our collective failure to stop mass shootings is betraying the democracy envisaged by the framers of the Constitution.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.