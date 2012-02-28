The New Conservative Sexual Position?—David Frum

Depending on whose surveys you believe, somewhere between 1/6 and 1/3 of young American women are postponing children they want because of the bad economy.

But here's the popular conservative website CNS News reporting on the contraception debate with the combination of prurience and prudishness so familiar to viewers of Fox News. The author is a man, it probably won't surprise you to hear, and by the look of his photo, deeply advanced into middle age:

A Georgetown co-ed told Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s hearing that the women in her law school program are having so much sex that they’re going broke, so you and I should pay for their birth control....

Apparently, four out of every ten co-eds are having so much sex that it's hard to make ends meet if they have to pay for their own contraception, Fluke's research shows.... $3,000 for birth control in three years? That’s a thousand dollars a year of sex – and, she wants us to pay for it.

Yes, us. Where do you think the insurance companies forced to cover this cost get the money to pay for these co-eds to have sex? It comes from the health care insurance premiums you and I pay....But, back to this woman’s complaint that she’s spending $3,000 for birth control during her time in college.

So, she earns enough money in just one summer to pays for three full years of sex. ...All of this seems to suggest at least two important conclusions:

1. If these women want to have sex, we shouldn't be forced to pay for it, and2. If these co-eds really are this guy crazy, I should've gone to law school

And Rick Santorum blames liberal professors for alienating young people from the conservative movement!