The Day Glove ReKnit from Everlane Is This Summer’s Perfect Upgrade

Following up on its launch of the Tread sneaker in April, Everlane just released a knitted reimagining of its popular Day Glove shoes: the all-new Day Glove ReKnit.

They’re breathable and ultra-lightweight, made using Everlane’s new ReKnit fabric, and recycle eight plastic bottles into every pair. Made to handle the rest of your spring and run you through many summers ahead, these shoes will keep your feet airy while exuding some really unique style. And the ReKnit shoes haven’t lost any of the Day Glove’s popular features. You’re getting a cushioned leather insole for all-day comfort, a tab in the back to help you easily pull them on, and a flexible rubber outsole for traction. To be sure you can match these to any outfit or any occasion, you can get the Day Glove ReKnit in five different colors: Black, White, Pink, Red, and Yellow. What’s more, each pair goes for $98, allowing you to affordably grab a high-quality and stylish pair (or two) of shoes this spring.

Everlane’s pivot to recycled plastic for its ReKnit shoes is more than a trendy hop onto a bandwagon — the brand has committed to eliminating plastic from its supply entirely by 2021. “Whether it’s replacing all synthetic fabrics with renewed materials or eliminating all single-use plastic from our offices and stores,” Everlane promises, “we’re working to reduce our impact on the planet.”

