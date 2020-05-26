The Kindle Is a Great Way to Escape Quarantine Through Reading. Get One on Sale Today Only
One of my biggest pet peeves before investing in a Kindle was waiting for my new book to arrive in the mail so I could read it. It was an excruciating experience, especially for someone who is already impatient at heart. The Kindle solved this problem (though you don’t get the same feel as holding an actual book) by being able to purchase and instantly download tons of books. Now more than ever, we’re seeing shipping delays impact nearly every market, books included. A Kindle is the perfect way to transport your way out of quarantine and into whatever world you choose. If you’ve been holding off on getting one, now’s the time to do it while it’s on sale for $60 (down from $90). The newest Kindle has a built-in front light that’s adjustable for both indoor and outdoor reading. It’s glare-free and a single battery charge lasts for weeks. You can even pair Bluetooth headphones with it to listen to your favorite audiobook with Audible, which you can try for free for a month. Your options of escapism are endless with a Kindle.
All-new Kindle
Down from $90
Free Shipping
