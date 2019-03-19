The New Mansur Gavriel Logo North South Tote Is an Elevated Version Of Your Favorite Tote Bag

The Mansur Gavriel North South (or NS) Tote is, by all definitions, the perfect tote bag. It’s deep enough to hold a laptop, has an inside pocket so you don’t lose your keys or phone, and comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

The new Logo NS Tote is the same tote you love, but with the added aesthetic of an embossed Mansur Gavriel logo on the side. The large, monochromatic logo is a barely-there addition to the tote that amplifies the original gold logo marking (which you’d almost miss if you didn’t know where to look) and takes the bag in a sleek but suggestive direction.

A tote bag like this is an elevation to a very practical and utilitarian style of bag, and that’s what makes it special. The best part about this bag, and Mansur Gavriel bags, in general, is that the high-quality leather ages nicely with frequent use.

It’s not a bag to be precious about. Its construction is simple but its function is far-reaching; use it for your daily commute or as a weekend accessory at the grocery store or farmer’s market.

