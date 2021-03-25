The Daily Beast’s Michael Tomasky Heads to The New Republic as New Top Editor
‘A CRITICAL MOMENT’
The New Republic is tapping The Daily Beast’s longtime columnist Michael Tomasky as its new top editor, and moving its primary editorial operations from New York to Washington, D.C., the liberal-aligned publication announced Thursday.
TNR’s owner Win McCormack announced in a press release that Tomasky would be taking the top job starting April 19. “This is such a critical moment, with a new administration signaling a fresh era of American politics—but with clear and present threats emanating from an opposition party that has basically become anti-democratic,” Tomasky said in a statement. “There is much important work to do.” The New York Times first reported Tomasky’s new appointment.
Tomasky has been a columnist and special correspondent for The Daily Beast for a decade, largely focused on progressive politics, elections, and political history. “Mike has been an incredible colleague and great voice for The Beast. I can’t wait to see what he does next,” said The Daily Beast’s editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman.