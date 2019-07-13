CHEAT SHEET
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE
The New Republic Pulls Incendiary Pete Buttigieg Story
The New Republic pulled a bizarre, highly incendiary story on Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg by writer David Peck just one day after it was published. In the lengthy article, Peck referred to Buttigieg, who is openly gay, as “Mary Pete” and hypothesized about his sexual position preference. On Friday, CNN media analyst Brian Stetler tweeted a response from publication about the article: “The New Republic recognizes that this post crossed a line, and while it was largely intended as satire, it was inappropriate and invasive.” On Saturday, the publication issued an apology and announced it had pulled the article from its website. “Dale Peck’s post ‘My Mayor Pete Problem’ has been removed from the site, in response to criticism of the piece’s inappropriate and invasive content. We regret its publication.”