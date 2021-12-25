CHEAT SHEET
Judge Sides With Project Veritas to Block New York Times Coverage
A judge in New York upheld an order stopping The New York Times from publishing documents they obtained between Project Veritas and its lawyer, the Associated Press reported. The ruling says the Times must give up the confidential memos they have.
The decision on Thursday was part of a defamation lawsuit Project Veritas filed against the paper in 2020. The Times later reported on the U.S. Justice Department investigating Project Veritas and quoted the confidential legal memos, leading the conservative group to accuse the paper of violating attorney-client privilege.
The Times said it will appeal the ruling made on Thursday.