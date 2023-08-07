The New York Times Dumps Its Baghdad Bureau Chief: Report

Read it at Semafor
The New York Times unceremoniously dumped its Baghdad bureau chief recently—the culmination of a simmering feud over, among other things, her decision to pay local journalists more than the Gray Lady’s $150 a day spending limit, according to Semafor. Jane Arraf was put on leave by the newspaper several months ago at least in part over the pay dispute, Semafor reported. She joined the paper in 2020 after more than two decades at CNN’s Iraq bureau. The terms of her departure are still being negotiated.