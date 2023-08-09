NYT Uncovers Another Trump Campaign ‘Fake Elector’ Memo
NEW DETAILS
The New York Times published in full a previously unreported internal Trump campaign memo from December 2020 Tuesday night, which laid out the team’s efforts to organize alternate slates of false electors to overturn the election. The existence of the memo was first revealed as part of the four-count indictment against Donald Trump handed down last week, though its contents were not made public. Even in the memo, its author, Kenneth Chesebro, wrote that the plan would likely fail and be rejected by the Supreme Court—though he insisted that it would accomplish other goals, namely buying the campaign time “to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes and/or add to Trump’s column.” Neither Chesebro nor the Trump campaign responded when contacted by the Times.