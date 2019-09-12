The Newest MacBook Air Is Under $1,000 on Amazon Right Now

Look, there’s no beating around the bush here. Apple knows what it’s doing when it comes to computers. The MacBook Air is a great everyday laptop that offers a powerful processor, ample storage, and a slew of other features that make it easy to use. If you’ve been looking for a way to give your computer habits a boost of technological prowess, pick up a new MacBook Air while it’s on sale on Amazon.

The new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air features a 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and your choice of storage at a discount. The 128GB option is on sale for $900, making it an exceptional sub-$1,000 option for new students or an easy upgrade to an older model. Go a step further to double the storage with 256GB for $1,100. Both options feature Touch ID, stereo speakers, and two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. If you want to add a new Apple item to your arsenal, get one while it’s on sale. | Get it on Amazon >

