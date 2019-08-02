The Next Generation of Rum Cocktails

For the last 20 years, if you asked for a rum drink in a bar you were most likely served a Rum & Coke, a Mojito, a Piña Colada or a Daiquiri. These four drinks have been such phenomenal best sellers that they’ve dominated cocktail lists and the overall rum category.

But recently other rum drinks have been breaking through and showing up on drink menus across the country. Some of them are new concoctions, others are twists on cocktail recipes. It only makes sense given that rum is so versatile and mixes with a wide range of ingredients, everything from citrus and herbs to vermouth.

So, if you love drinking rum, you should give these three cocktails a try. Cheers!

Ocho Old Cuban

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz BACARDI Reserva Ocho Rum

6 Mint leaves

.75 oz Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

1 oz Lime juice

2 dashes Bitters

MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco

Glass: Chilled coupe

Garnish: Mint leaf

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients excerpt the prosecco to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a mint leaf.

Old-Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

.25 oz Demerara syrup (one part water, one part sugar)

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Glass: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Orange or lemon twist

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a double Old-fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange or lemon twist.

Havana Café

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Havana Club Añejo Clásico Rum

.25 oz Demerara sugar syrup

.75 oz MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso Vermouth

.5 oz Cold brew coffee

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon twist

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients and a single jumbo ice cube to a rocks glass. Stir, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Bacardí Hotel Nacional

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz BACARDI Reserva Ocho Rum

.75 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Apricot liqueur

.25 oz Lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

Glass: Chilled coupe

Garnish: Pineapple leaf

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.

