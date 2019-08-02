From Our Partners
The Next Generation of Rum Cocktails
If you like drinking rum, you need to try these refreshing and innovative cocktail recipes.
For the last 20 years, if you asked for a rum drink in a bar you were most likely served a Rum & Coke, a Mojito, a Piña Colada or a Daiquiri. These four drinks have been such phenomenal best sellers that they’ve dominated cocktail lists and the overall rum category.
But recently other rum drinks have been breaking through and showing up on drink menus across the country. Some of them are new concoctions, others are twists on cocktail recipes. It only makes sense given that rum is so versatile and mixes with a wide range of ingredients, everything from citrus and herbs to vermouth.
So, if you love drinking rum, you should give these three cocktails a try. Cheers!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz BACARDI Reserva Ocho Rum
- 6 Mint leaves
- .75 oz Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)
- 1 oz Lime juice
- 2 dashes Bitters
- MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco
- Glass: Chilled coupe
- Garnish: Mint leaf
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients excerpt the prosecco to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a mint leaf.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796 Rum
- .25 oz Demerara syrup (one part water, one part sugar)
- 4 dashes Angostura Bitters
- Glass: Double Old-Fashioned
- Garnish: Orange or lemon twist
Directions:
Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a double Old-fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange or lemon twist.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz Havana Club Añejo Clásico Rum
- .25 oz Demerara sugar syrup
- .75 oz MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso Vermouth
- .5 oz Cold brew coffee
- Glass: Rocks
- Garnish: Lemon twist
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients and a single jumbo ice cube to a rocks glass. Stir, and garnish with a lemon twist.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 oz BACARDI Reserva Ocho Rum
- .75 oz Pineapple juice
- .5 oz Apricot liqueur
- .25 oz Lime juice
- .25 oz Simple syrup
- Glass: Chilled coupe
- Garnish: Pineapple leaf
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.
