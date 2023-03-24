The NHL’s Anti-Pride Trend Is Spreading

CHEAT SHEET
Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers have become the latest hockey players to refuse to take part in Pride-related activities. ESPN reports that the brothers declined to wear LGBTQ-themed warmup jerseys like the rest of the team on Thursday night. “We carry no judgment on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey. Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs,” they said in a statement released by the team. Previously, San Jose goalie James Reimer refused the gear—and the Chicago Blackhawks canceled plans to wear it, saying it could imperil its Russian players back home.