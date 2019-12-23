Billing itself as “the shocking true story of the most notorious murder of the 20th century,” the upcoming film The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, in theaters and digital platforms Jan. 10, presents an alternative theory: that serial killer Glen Rogers, better known as “The Cross Country Killer” or “The Casanova Killer,” and not O.J. Simpson, may have killed her.

Rogers was convicted of two murders—and has been suspecting of committing several others across multiple states. He’s claimed on numerous occasions that O.J. Simpson had hired him to break into Nicole Brown Simpson’s home to steal jewelry, and that the former football star told him, “You may have to kill the bitch.” And a 2012 documentary, My Brother the Serial Killer, floated the theory that Rogers killed both Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Rogers has been appealing his death sentence since 1999.

Directed by Daniel Farrands, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson stars actress Mena Suvari as the titular murder victim, with Gene Freeman as O.J. Simpson, and Nick Stahl as Glen Rogers.

“We wanted to present Nicole as a real person, a woman of strength and conviction and not just as a victim of a series of horribly tragic circumstances that ended in her untimely death,” says Farrands.

“Although the movie presents a controversial ‘what-if’ scenario involving a dangerous man who claimed to have entered Nicole’s life shortly before the murders, we don’t change the outcome of the story, and we certainly don’t exonerate anyone,” he adds.

“The murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman remain one of the most enduring and disturbing tragedies of our time. The issues concerning race, domestic violence, and the way we treat victims have sadly not changed all that much in the past 25 years. I hope the film sheds light on some of those issues and presents Nicole and Ron as human beings whose lives were unjustly and horrifically snuffed out on the night of June 12, 1994.”

Here, watch an exclusive clip of the film, where Nicole Brown Simpson (Suvari) confronts O.J. Simpson (Freeman) in a very heated exchange: