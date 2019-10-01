CHEAT SHEET
A PICTURE LASTS LONGER
Take Your Fall Foliage Photos With a New, Discounted Olympus Mark III Camera on Amazon
Fall is the perfect time to start a hobby, one that keeps you active and takes advantage of the crisp weather and turning leaves. Something like, say, photography. Give your inner photographer a leg up with this one-day sale on the Olympus Mark III and 14-150mm lens for $800. You’re saving almost $300 with this bundle compared to if you bought them separately, but this deal only lasts through the day. The Olympus Mark III body has 5-axis image stabilization so any still frames from the 4K video you shoot on it will look crisp and clear. The tilting LCD monitor comes with a touch screen for ease and a one-step shutter release. The Touch AF (autofocus) means you can focus right from the screen and tap to trip the shutter. There’s virtually no delay so you’ll never miss the shot when lining it up. The lens is dustproof and splashproof (so even a fall thunderstorm won’t keep you away). Capture fall foliage or breathtaking views on a hike with your new camera that’s getting a big discount today only. | Get it on Amazon >
