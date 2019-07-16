Scale Up Your Countertop Cooking Device With Ninja’s Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

The Ninja Foodi, a Scouted favorite, combines the efficiencies of an air fryer and a pressure cooker with the high design sensibilities and quality functions of the Ninja kitchenware family. For example, the so-called Tendercrisp Technology is an accessory you get with the Foodi that lets you raise food to the top of the pot and give it a solid crisp, as opposed to what stays below. These and other features garnered the Foodi a 4.6-star average rating from more than 400 reviews. | Get it on Amazon >

