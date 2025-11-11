The No. 1 Country Song in America Is by a Non-Human Artist

Jeff Goldblum has become a vegetarian at the age of 73 after being affected during his time working on Wicked: For Good. The Jurassic Park icon said his time playing the Wizard in the follow-up to 2024’s Wicked had “changed” him. Goldblum made the comments during an appearance on This Morning, on U.K. network ITV. He said the film’s themes had inspired him to live his life differently. “It’s changed me,” he said, looking comfortable on the studio couch. “You know, after doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty, I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else. I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature, too.” Elsewhere in the interview, he gushed about how happy he was to have such a “juicy” role in the movie, which is due for release on November 21. “It’s uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile and juicy and interesting and relevant roles for yourself at this period of time,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Jeff Goldblum Reveals Major Lifestyle Change After ‘Wicked’SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITHIN HIMHe said playing his part in the “Wicked” movies has made him look at things differently.
- 2The No. 1 Country Song in America Is by a Non-Human ArtistFAKE COWBOYSA country tune currently sitting atop the Billboard charts was made by a machine.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 3Trump, 79, Claims Nobody Knows What a Magnet IsATTRACTION FAILTrump deflected hard questions about the economy with tales of magnets.
- 4Paris Jackson Reveals That Drugs Burned a Hole in Her NoseSOBER NOWThe singer revealed the condition as she celebrated five years sober.
Shop with ScoutedVictoria Beckham Reportedly Loves This Firming Peptide SerumBOTOX IN A BOTTLE?According to the brand, Medik8’s Liquid Peptide Serum can help remove wrinkles and expression lines by the time you finish your first bottle.
- 518 People Rushed to Hospital After Airport Lounge CrashTRAVEL CHAOSThe vehicles were first introduced in 1959.
- 6Families Sue Camp Mystic Over Deadly Texas FloodsKILLER WATERSFlash flooding along a notorious stretch of river killed 27 people in the camp.
- 7Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Manager Told Her to Get a Boob JobDARK SIDEThe singer offered him some brutal advice in return.
- 8MTG Bites Back at Trump Diss That ‘She’s Lost Her Way’LOST AND FOUNDThe Republican has deviated from the president.
Shop with ScoutedThis Subscription Plan Is Changing How Men Treat Hair LossHAIR-RAISINGEach plan includes bespoke regimens that treat three distinct types of hair loss.
- 9KISS Star’s Surprising Cause of Death RevealedTRAGIC ACCIDENTA medical examiner has pieced together the 74-year-old’s final moments.
- 10Hit TV Show to Air Uncut Graphic Scenes Ahead of New SeasonSQUIRMISH SPLENDORThe cable network has vowed not to edit the show’s “graphic medical imagery.”
The No. 1 Country Song in America Is by a Non-Human Artist
An AI-generated song has reached No.1 on the Billboard charts in a first for the music industry. The top-selling song this week on Billboard’s “Country Digital Sales” chart is “Walk My Walk,” an artificially-generated country track by an “artist” named Breaking Rust. First surfacing on Instagram in mid-October, Breaking Rust’s music featured AI-generated clips of lonesome cowboys on the dusty road, and quickly accrued millions of streams on Spotify. The composer of the track is credited only as Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor, who also runs a separate AI music project called “Defbeastai,” which produces raunchy country music. Clips of the song posted to the artist’s Instagram are often labelled “Asking AI to make a hit country song.” The phenomenon comes months after an AI-generated rock band called “The Velvet Sundown” made headlines after one of their songs racked up millions of plays on streaming platforms.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
President Donald Trump thinks no one knows what a magnet is. The polarizing president was in conversation with Fox News about the economy when he veered off track to discuss China and magnetic trains. “President Xi was willing to do the railroad things—that’s magnets,” he said. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything. It’s a 30-year effort to monopolize a very important thing. Now, in two years, we’ll have magnets, all the magnets we want. Because of tariffs, listen I called, I said you’re going to play the magnet, we’re going to play the tariff on you.” His confusion over magnetism is well documented, and the record suggests he was being sincere when he said, “No one knows” what they are. During his diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump,79, stood in front of servicepeople of the U.S. Navy and said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning, and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Paris Jackson revealed that years of drug abuse have left her with a small hole in her nose, which she said was “exactly what you think it’s from.” Talking candidly about the experience on TikTok, the 27-year-old singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson spoke about how drug addiction “ruined her life” as she celebrated five years sober. “I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said, shining a light on her nose. “I have a really loud whistle, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.” Jackson said the hole is big enough to “stick a spaghetti noodle through,” and that it can be fixed with plastic surgery. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f--- with that.” She warned, “Don’t do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.
The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that’s not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.
The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).
It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn’t appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.
A mobile airport lounge has crashed in Washington, D.C., injuring more than a dozen passengers. One of Washington Dulles International Airport’s 19 people movers collided with the dock at Concourse D at an angle on Monday afternoon, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson told the Daily Beast. Passengers were able to exit via the vehicle’s stairs, and 18 people with injuries were transported to the hospital. None of the injuries sustained are life-threatening, the spokesperson said. The devices were introduced in 1959 and can carry 102 people at a time. During a Senate confirmation hearing to be a board member of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority last week, Trent Morse said the movers were a “relic.” He added, “It’s an embarrassment that international travelers when visiting the capital of the most powerful nation in the world are transported back to the ’60s.” The incident comes amid a turbulent time for air travel nationwide. The government shutdown has wreaked havoc on air traffic controllers, with thousands of flights canceled to ensure safety.
The operators of Camp Mystic are facing three lawsuits from families of some of the 27 people who died during July’s catastrophic floods. The disaster killed more than 130 people across the region, including 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic, a private, Christian girls’ camp in central Texas. The suits, filed in Austin, accuse the camp of negligence and wrongful death, alleging that the operators ignored state safety rules and known flood risks along the Guadalupe River, a stretch often called “Flash Flood Alley.” “These young girls died because a for-profit camp put profit over safety,” one filing claims. The suits accuse the camp of failing to plan for evacuation, ordering campers to stay in floodplain cabins, and prioritizing equipment over children as water levels rose. One lawsuit said the camp had known about the danger since 1932, alleging it had “continued to play Russian Roulette with the lives of little girls.” The camp, owned by the Eastland family, said in a statement that it “continues to pray for the grieving families and ask for God’s healing and comfort.” Owner Richard Eastland, 74, died while trying to save campers.
Talk show host and original American Idol Kelly Clarkson has revealed that a former manager once suggested she get a breast enhancement. Clarkson, 43, won the TV talent show in 2002 and has scored hits with “Since U Been Gone,” “Breakaway,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” and “Stronger.” Clarkson made the revelation during her Las Vegas residency. “I had some d--k manager one time tell me to get a boob job,” she said. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d--k job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty t--ies! Get out of here.” Clarkson, who had postponed the residency after the shock death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August, shared her thoughts with the audience without naming the ex-manager. “Who says that s--t? People say that s--t. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s--t. I’m like, This is not normal. You’ve normalized crazy.” The singer continued, telling people to do what pleases themselves, not others. “Do you. Don’t make me do you. I like my itty-bitty t---ies. They’ve served me well.” Blackstock died aged just 48, after a battle with cancer. He is the father of her two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, aged 9. The pair divorced in 2020.
MAGA mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene has clapped back at President Trump’s claim that she had “lost her way” from the Republican Party. The rogue Georgia Congresswoman has broken ranks several times this year, including supporting the release of the Epstein files and wanting the president to focus on America-first policies over international concerns. She has also contradicted Trump’s claim that his government is bringing down the cost of living. Greene told CNN last week, “I go to the grocery store by myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high.” She also stated her bills were more expensive than last year, under President Biden. When asked about her quotes, Trump said on Monday, “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” he said. While Greene has yet to address Trump’s comments publicly, her team released a statement to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday that read, “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only!” She did not react to Trump’s other comments that included, “I guess she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Hair Loss is natural—in fact, male pattern baldness is a common condition. According to Keeps, it affects two out of every three men by age 35. Despite that prevalence, finding a treatment to address hair thinning isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s what sets Keeps apart. Keeps is a 100 percent online subscription service that offers personalized and clinically proven hair thinning treatments, formulated to help you reclaim control of your hair journey. Whether you want to rock hair or no hair, Keeps believes you should be the one to decide.
Keeps recommends three popular plans for treating specific types of hair loss: a topical treatment for thinning at the crown, an oral treatment for a receding hairline, and a combination of topical and oral treatments for overall thinning.
If you aren’t sure what plan to choose, Keeps also has a quiz to help you identify the best program for you. Keeps offers professional care for hair loss from the comfort of your home, without ever visiting a doctor’s office or pharmacy. Treatments arrive in discreet packaging right at your door, making it convenient and simple.
Plus, Keep’s onboarding process is streamlined and quick—forget having to wait months to see an expert in person. To get started, complete an online consultation, and a licensed clinician will match you with a treatment plan tailored to address your hair loss concerns. Right now, Keeps is offering discounts on plans here.
KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s cause of death has been revealed as a tragic accident. The 74-year-old died due to blunt trauma injuries to his head from a fall in a studio that caused a brain bleed, according to a report obtained by TMZ from the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner. Frehley’s fall fractured the back of his skull, caused a stroke and created a subdural hematoma, which is when blood pools between the brain and the brain’s protective layer. The report noted that doctors tried to evacuate the subdural hematoma, but were unsuccessful. His manner of death was ruled an accident. Frehley died on Oct. 16 after his family made the decision to turn off his ventilator. Frehley was one of the original members of KISS, alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. He played guitar for the rock and metal band from 1973 to 1982, when he left the group due to creative differences and substance abuse. He reunited with the band from 1996 to 2002 for a reunion tour and continued to pursue his solo career afterward. Since Frehley’s death, all of the other founding members of KISS have released statements expressing their grief.
TNT has promised not to edit out The Pitt’s sometimes graphic nature when the network airs the entire 15-episode first season throughout the month of December. In a press release, TNT noted that the “graphic medical imagery” in HBO Max’s hit medical drama, known for its realistic portrayal of an ER, is “integral to the show’s portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession.” The cable network explained that while there are no rules that prohibit the broadcast of these graphic and nude scenes—which include a woman giving birth in Episode 11—they acknowledged that they are normally edited out. However, since TNT wanted to align with the show’s “core mission to accurately depict the realities of an emergency department,” they will be showing them with a compromise: TNT will “include advisories at the top of each episode and coming out of commercial breaks.” Executive producer John Wells said in a statement that he was “very grateful” to the network “for allowing the series to be shown as it was initially shot and aired.” Season 2 of The Pitt will release on HBO Max in January.