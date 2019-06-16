TAKE-YA COFFEE COLD?
Scouted’s Favorite Cold Brew Coffee Maker Is 22% Off on Amazon Right Now
Yes, you can guzzle down cold brew coffee on hot summer days without having to journey to your nearest coffee shop and paying a premium — and when Amazon’s no.1 best-selling cold brew coffee maker is on sale, you can do it for even less. Takeya’s Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is going for $26 right now, or 21% less than its typical price. The 2-quart coffee maker’s body is a BPA-free pitcher and can make up to eight servings of your favorite style cold brew coffee. “All you’ll need to do is add some coarsely ground beans to the center fine-mesh filter, fill the container with water, and let it sit overnight,” writes Scouted editor Jillian Lucas. “In the morning, chuck a couple of ice cubes into your travel bottle and pour your perfectly brewed coffee.” The Takeya has earned a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 2,900 reviewers so you’re in lots of good company if you want to upgrade your summer to a cold brew coffee summer for an especially great price. Get it on Amazon >
