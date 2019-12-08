Scouted Gift Pick: This Weighted Eye Mask for Stressfree Sleep
What it is: The Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Eye Pillow. This weighted sleep mask contours to your face, no matter the position you’re laying in. The weight is achieved by BPA-free gel therapy microbeads that apply pressure to the eye area. This is known to help reduce stress and help you get a more restful sleep. One side of the nodpod is covered in cooling jersey cotton while the other side is warm microfiber fleece, so you choose what kind of experience you want. Plus, the long straps with a slip through design mean there are no velcro or knots that can get uncomfortable while sleeping.
Who to gift to: Your best friend who travels way too much for work. Your sister who just had her first kid and needs all the help she can get in the sleep department. Your coworker who just got into meditation and mindfulness. Anyone in politics.
