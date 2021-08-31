The Nonexistent Afghanistan Plan That Might’ve Saved Biden’s Ass

President Joe Biden has gotten himself into quite a messy situation.

“I don’t think that you can look at it and say that the Biden administration did everything that they could to make sure that this pullout was as un-messy as possible,” MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

The two are discussing the crisis in Afghanistan, and Miller, a former Republican, says he blames both former President Donald Trump and Biden but is frustrated by this administration’s actions, or lack thereof.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member? You can listen here and sign up for new episode email alerts here.

“I feel like this action has been kind of callous, right? It’s like, ‘We’re just going to kind of leave all these people to get screwed. And we are going to kind of do it in this haphazard way,’” Miller adds.

However, Molly can’t help but wonder how much worse it could have been if Trump were still president.

“I don’t doubt mistakes were made. It’s hard to say mistakes were made when you look at the administration that came before, where mistakes were made every minute of every second of every day continuously,” she says.

After they agree to disagree, Miller shares the plan he thinks Trump should have executed that would have made Biden’s job “a lot easier here this year.”

The conversation also takes a weird turn to Matt Gaetz’ brother-in-law, who inspires a new podcast name for Miller: “The Fail-Son Prophecy.”

Then! Dr. Howard Dean, former governor of Vermont and former head of the DNC, joins to discuss his thoughts on the judge who is making people take horse medicine and the major differences between Republicans and Democrats like himself.

“The Republicans are well-suited to war because they they’re top-down disciplined. They don’t think for themselves, they take orders well from the top guys, and they’re incredibly disciplined,” he explains. “We’re not. We’re all smart. We all think we’re smarter than we are. And so we’re all willing to fight with each other.”

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.