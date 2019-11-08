RACKING UP SAVINGS
Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Is Back with an Extra 25% Off Already Reduced Prices
It’s the time of year when it feels like there’s so much to do and so little time to do it in (damn you, early sunset). From stressing about the holidays to buying gifts, there’s no time to slow down and take some time for yourself. That’s why I recommend taking a second to sift through the huge sale that is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack. It’s an extra 25% off already reduced items, bring the discount up to 75% on certain things. There’s something for everyone. I recommend sorting by Best Value to populate the items with the biggest discounts. Doing that will surface things like the Onia Daphne Tie Strap Mini Dress for $35 (originally $225). It may be out of season, but this is the kind of dress you can pair with sneakers and a denim jacket in the spring or a pair of sandals in the middle of July. It’s got a lot of legs (both in hemline and seasonality). Or how about a sleek suit jacket from Theory for $135 (originally $695)? It’s a simple two-button, notch lapel suit jacket that will be the utilitarian piece any guy could hope to have in his closet. Whatever you pick up from the sale, you’ll end up with a piece that makes you feel great, especially knowing that you got it for an extra 25% off. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.