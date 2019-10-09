I’ve Been Waiting For These New High-Tech The North Face Products Since I First Heard About Them

Tell me if this sentence gets you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside: “For the first time ever, we’ve added air permeability to a waterproof membrane.”

That’s a quote from The North Face website and, I must admit, they had me at the words air permeability . They also had me at waterproof membrane . I mean, they had me in general. I’m an avid cyclist who braves the elements almost every day. I’ve been waiting for this product launch since I heard about what The North Face was doing way back in January during a tech conference in Las Vegas.

That’s right, the new line of The North Face Futurelight products is finally here and it almost feels like the holidays arrived a few months early. There’s the Flight Futurelight Jacket, a trail running shell that protects you from the rain and lets your body breathe at the same time. Oh, and the Flight Trail Vest which has pockets for two water bottles. Also: Comfy shorts for long-distance running. And nighttime leggings, just because.

They’re all designed to be light and comfortable. The jacket I mentioned weighs only 9 ounces and folds into a tiny knapsack the size of your knee. Protection and breathability are usually mutually exclusive but it is now possible to do these things without sacrificing flexibility -- I plan to wear the shirts to work and on a run. Along with cycling, I’m an avid outdoorsman who is known for taking hikes in thunderstorms (you should try it!), so the jacket will also come in handy. Will I actually try the leggings? That’s still TBD.

