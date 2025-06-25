The Obamas Disagreed on Parenting Technique While Raising Daughters

Builder and diver Ivan Bukelic was working on an underwater pipeline when he stumbled across a strange wooden structure partially buried under the ocean floor. Now the diver has a proud achievement under his belt: “I can now say I discovered a boat at the Old Town Dubrovnik,” Bukelic said about the newly uncovered 18th-Century shipwreck on the coast of Croatia’s UNESCO-protected medieval city, a fitting location to discover centuries-old treasure. The city of Dubrovnik, a popular tourist destination, is also renowned for serving as a primary filming location for the HBO high fantasy series Game of Thrones, a television adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s books, widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time. Marine archaeologist Irena Radić Rossi, who is researching the shipwreck, said that other details about the vessel are still being studied. She hopes that the research will be able to continue under the protection of the Croatian Ministry of Culture. This is an exciting time for marine archaeologists: just weeks ago, a 16th-Century ship was discovered off the coast of southern France.
Legendary L.A. Dodgers announcer Jaime Jarrín has expressed support for immigrants, saying he too fears being targeted by immigration officials even after spending seven decades in the United States. “It would not surprise me to have someone come to my door and ask for my papers,” Jarrín, a proud Ecuadorean immigrant, told NBC. The Dodgers ambassador, who spent 64 years as the team’s Spanish language announcer until his retirement in 2022, also praised the team for pledging $1 million to assist families impacted by raids and for recently denying ICE agents access to a stadium parking lot during a botched raid. “It pains me to see federal agents attempting to enter the stadium, my home, a spiritual place,” he added. His remarks come after the announcer made an emotional Instagram post in both English and Spanish, in which he praised immigrants for their contribution to America, and their courage in standing up to injustice. ”I am deeply proud of the thousands who have taken to the streets peacefully; standing tall, raising their voices, and refusing to be silenced. Your courage matters. Your presence matters,” he wrote. “Do not be afraid. Stay strong. Keep showing up. Let your voice be heard.”
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime Beauty’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
Chris Robinson, a 24-year-old hurdler from Florida, found himself in a pickle on Wednesday when he inadvertently flashed the crowd mid-way through a race—and still managed to finish first. Just seconds into the 400m Men’s Hurdles at the Czech Republic’s Golden Spike Ostrava, Robinson’s shorts began to malfunction, exposing his uncovered genitals. Flustered commentators for the World Athletics global broadcast attempted to apologize to viewers for the accidental graphic imagery—just as their producers panned to a head-on view. However, as commentator Tim Hutchings, a retired long-distance runner, explained, the unfortunate “equipment failure” isn’t all that uncommon. “Perhaps in a race every two or three years, you see scenes like this from men and women,” he added. Despite Robinson’s repeated attempts to readjust his shorts, the problem only worsened when it came time for him to clear the hurdles, and the runner ended up exposed for most of the race. Lucky for him, he also ended up with a narrow lead over his competitors, somersaulting over the finish line in 48.05 seconds, just 0.6 seconds before the runner-up. Robinson celebrated by collapsing to the ground—face down, with his wardrobe malfunction out of view.
The Simpsons has wrapped up its 36th season with a season finale that has shocked viewers with the death of none other than the show’s beloved matriarch, Marge Simpson. The episode, which skips ahead 35 years, shows Bart and Lisa Simpson growing apart after Marge’s death, the circumstances of which are not explained. However, a forgotten video from Marge brings the two together to reconcile their differences and save Homer from being sent to a nursing home in Florida, which has become a prison for seniors. Fans expressed their outrage on social media. “WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON,” one wrote. “What the f--- do you mean ‘Marge’s death’ huh? You b------s killed MARGE?” an angry fan tweeted. While the world of Springfield defies standard rules of space and time, many Simpsons deaths are permanent, including those of Blleding Gums Murphy, Maude Flanders, Edna Krabappel, whose character was retired after the death of actor Marcia Wallace died in 2013. However, far from losing fans, Marge’s mysterious future death seems to be renewing interest in the show, writes Screen Rant. The show, which has become bolder about killing off characters in recent years, may be correlated with a rise in show ratings, which in the past has been criticized as having jumped the shark.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
An Idaho mother says all three of her children have been abducted, and followers of imprisoned cult leader Warren Jeffs may be to blame. Elizabeth Roundy’s two youngest children, Rachelle, 15, and Allen, 13, were abducted from a local shop Sunday night, and the mother believes Jeffs’ polygamist cult, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is responsible. Roundy, a former cult member who was exiled in 2020, says this has happened before: her eldest daughter, Elintra Dee Fischer, 18, disappeared under similar circumstances in 2023. The mom-of-three believes Elintra was abducted by her father, Nephi Fischer, an active member of the FLDS, and that the pair may have played a role in abducting Rachelle and Allen. Roundy also says her ex-husband, who does not have custody of the children, has a “terrifying” motive for taking them: she believes he may be following a 2022 decree from Jeffs urging followers to “return their children to the church by any means necessary,” before sacrificing them so that they may be resurrected “pure.” Local authorities say tips have been “pouring in” since they issued an Amber Alert on Monday, but they have not yet confirmed a suspect.
A group of air travellers got themselves in for a wet ride after a bumpy plane landing saw several bottles of booze unexpectedly burst in the luggage compartments above their head. In a clip of the incident, which took place on a flight sometime earlier this week, runnels of alcohol were seen dripping from the panels, soaking the passengers below. “POC: You fly Ryanair,” the person who uploaded the video, which has more than 2.2 million views on TikTok wrote in the caption. “The landing hit the ground so hard it broke 2 bottles of alcohol in the overhead locker and poured all over us but at least the seats were nice and clean,” they added. One user in the comments section even appeared envious. “I’d be sitting there with my mouth open,” they wrote. Others sought to shift the blame from the airline to the passengers themselves. “Not Ryaniar’s fault, whoever packed it, obviously didn’t pack it good enough,” as one person put it.
The Obamas Disagreed on Parenting Technique While Raising Daughters
Barack and Michelle Obama did not see eye to eye when it came to implementing a parenting technique on their daughters. Michelle revealed on Wednesday’s episode of her podcast IMO that she and Barack disagreed on whether or not to use the sleep training technique for babies called the Ferber method, which teaches babies how to sleep independently by reducing the amount of times a parent checks-in on them while they cry, on their daughters Malia and Sasha. “I wasn’t sure about it—the notion that you just let the little person that you love the most cry and cry and cry,” Michelle said. She admitted that she “didn’t want to do it” at first, but Barack did. “We set it up where Barack took the night shift. I went to bed, which was helpful because it got me some sleep. I would have to cover my ears so that I couldn’t literally hear the crying,” she told her co-host and brother, Craig Robinson, and this week’s guest, social psychologist and author Jonathan Haidt. The former first lady said that she noticed a difference after only a week, remarking how “the quicker you start to implement the action, the more responsive the child is sooner.”
Controversial influencer and Netflix star Brian Johnson, aka The Liver King, has been arrested in Austin after posting a bizarre video challenging Joe Rogan to a fight. Johnson, who shot to fame due to his hulking physique and “ancestral” diet of raw organs, posted a video on Instagram on June 23 in which he said: “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.” An additional video posted on Tuesday shows a figure matching Johnson’s build handcuffed and being led into a police vehicle. A third video on his account showed his wife, Barbara speaking to someone off-screen and saying “Take this with a grain of salt, but they assured me he’s going to be in and out… We’re talking 24 hours.” The Austin Police Department later confirmed that the Johnson held in custody was indeed the Liver King, who has since been charged with one count of Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
The government is dropping some of the charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs, prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge in his sex trafficking trial per TMZ. In an effort to “streamline” the jury’s instructions, they wrote, prosecutors have dropped the kidnapping charge (based on allegations he kidnapped his ex Cassie Ventura after a beating, as well as his former assistant Capricorn Clark), attempted arson (pertaining to rapper Kid Cudi’s Porsche, which the prosecution alleged Combs had set ablaze), and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, which would require a co-conspirator (which the prosecution did not provide). The core charge of sex trafficking will remain, based on Combs’ alleged coercing of his girlfriends into “freak-offs,” as will the other major charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. The move suggests the prosecution has doubts that it sufficiently proved some of the allegations of the case to the jury. Combs’ defense rested its case on Tuesday. On Thursday, closing arguments will begin, wherein Combs’ team will reportedly argue that the former mogul was only investigated out of “boredom” by the Department of Homeland Security and invoke the U.S.’ conflict with Iran. Jurors will likely begin deliberations on Monday, and deliver a verdict before July 4.
The late Rep. Gerry Connolly’s social media accounts suddenly came to life to endorse his former chief of staff to succeed him. James Walkinshaw is one of 10 Democrats running in a June 28 primary to fill the Virginia congressional seat that Connolly’s death left vacant in May. Before he died, Connolly announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election and endorsed Walkinshaw as his replacement. Walkinshaw’s campaign has since used Connolly’s likeness repeatedly, sending fundraising emails from Team Connolly and replacing Connolly’s congressional campaign website with a letter from Connolly endorsing Walkinshaw. Now Connolly’s social media accounts have posted for the first time since announcing Connolly’s death on May 21. “Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! Before passing, Gerry endorsed @JamesWalkinshaw to carry the torch. Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day,” said a post on X. The post wasn’t signed, but the account says that all posts are made with the consent of the Connolly family.