3 Ways the NRA Loses in 2020

Over the holiday weekend, in between various sports and Dorian coverage, I caught a few minutes of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott giving a press conference following the mass shooting in Odessa. Few sights make me sicker than watching Republican politicians after these massacres holding press conferences to reassure people that they’ve got everything under control. No, dude. We have this situation in the first place in part because of people like you.

Last month, at the time of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, I wrote a column in which I discussed Abbott, who had just signed 10 pro-gun bills into law. He signed these before the El Paso and Odessa tragedies, but as you may have read recently, they went into effect just after seven more bodies piled up in Odessa. My favorite is the one that prohibits “no firearms” clauses in residential leases, because the one thing we as a society most definitely need to do is to make it easier for people to rent apartments and fill them up with arsenals that rival that of a small country.

So here we are again. What are we to do? About places like Texas, not much. If anything, they’re moving in the direction of arming school teachers.