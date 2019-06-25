CHEAT SHEET
A STREAMING FAVE
‘The Office’ Is Leaving Netflix, Will Be Moved to NBC Streaming Service
NBC’s The Office will be leaving Netflix at the end of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming favorite will be moved to NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform in 2021, where it will be exclusively available for unlimited watching. “The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.” The news comes after Netflix reportedly had to fork over $100 million to keep the classic sit-com Friends on their platform for another year.