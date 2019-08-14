CHEAT SHEET
TM
‘The’ Ohio State University Files to Trademark the Word ‘THE’
The Ohio State University has filed to trademark the word “the,” apparently hoping to end its long-running frustration with sports fans and journalists who leave the definite article out of the school’s title. Application No. 88571984, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeks a trademark on the single word “THE” for use on apparel such as shirts and hats. Josh Gerben, a prominent trademark lawyer, discovered the application Tuesday and subsequently ignited a Twitter storm over the filing. University spokesman Chris Deavey told The Columbus Dispatch that it’s important to “vigorously protect the university's brand and trademarks.” “These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research,” Deavey said. Under state law, the university’s actual name is “The Ohio State University.”