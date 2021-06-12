This Wireless Bluetooth Headband Could Save Your Marriage With Someone Who Snores

Scouting Report: Before you smother your snoring partner in their sleep, check out these comfortable, noise-cancelling headphones.

There’s nothing I love more than a good night’s sleep. But since I got married, those good nights have been few and far between. I love my husband dearly, but sleeping with him can feel like sleeping in a cave with a giant grizzly bear. The sound of his snoring keeps me tossing and turning throughout the night and leaves me cranky and tired in the morning. He is oblivious to the way his loud growls keep me up but he has been on board with finding a solution. We've tried new pillows, nasal strips, and Neti pots without success. I got to the point where I was wondering if we would have to start looking for a house with two master bedrooms.

Just as I was ready to start packing to move into my own place, my kids surprised me with the best Mother's Day gift ever: this weird looking headband. The Fultext Sleep Wireless Headphones are made with a light fabric that is flexible, breathable, and machine washable. The wireless technology allows you to connect to your favorite sleepytime playlist on your smartphone, laptop, or tablet without dealing with annoying earbuds or headphones. And the compact speakers pack a powerful punch, canceling background noise, even the sound of giant grizzly bears sleeping next to you. Just charge the headband for two hours to enjoy 10 hours of music.

Fultext Wireless Bluetooth Headband Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

The device is controlled in the middle, so side-sleepers can enjoy sweet, uninterrupted sounds while they snooze. And when you wake up, the Fultext Headband is the perfect workout accessory (it’s original use) to provide the soundtrack for your running, biking, or yoga workout.

Since I've been using the Fultext Headband, I've enjoyed restful sleep and have stopped looking at real estate listings. My family is relieved that they don't have to be afraid that cranky, scary mom will be waiting for them at the breakfast table. And I may have added a few more happy years onto my marriage. Don't get me wrong, I love all of the homemade mugs, cards, and paintings my kids have gifted me on Mother's Days past. But the Fultext Wireless Bluetooth headband is a gift my entire family can enjoy.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.