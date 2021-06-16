This Wireless Bluetooth Headband Could Save Your Marriage With Someone Who Snores
SLEEP SAVER
Scouting Report: Before you smother your snoring partner in their sleep, check out these comfortable, noise-cancelling headphones.
The Fultext Sleep Wireless Headphones are made with a light fabric that is flexible, breathable, and machine washable. The wireless technology allows you to connect to your favorite sleepytime playlist on your smartphone, laptop, or tablet without dealing with annoying earbuds or headphones. And the compact speakers pack a powerful punch, canceling background noise, even the sound of giant grizzly bears sleeping next to you. Just charge the headband for two hours to enjoy 10 hours of music.
Fultext Wireless Bluetooth Headband
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Since I've been using the Fultext Headband, I've enjoyed restful sleep and have stopped looking at real estate listings. My family is relieved that they don't have to be afraid that cranky, scary mom will be waiting for them at the breakfast table. And I may have added a few more happy years onto my marriage. Don't get me wrong, I love all of the homemade mugs, cards, and paintings my kids have gifted me on Mother's Days past. But the Fultext Wireless Bluetooth headband is a gift my entire family can enjoy.
