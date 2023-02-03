The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?

That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.

“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”

“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort of its own suicide,” Fuller added. But lying on FEC reports, making up donors, potentially taking money from one pot and putting it into another pot, all that is very damning.”

Fuller says that this, above all else, is “actually the thing that’s gonna probably get George Santos in the end.

“It’s not gonna be saying, I worked for Citigroup, or, you know, I went to Baruch College. This is the serious stuff. And at some point he can’t run and hide from this.”

Santos won’t even serve his full two-year term, Fuller predicts, adding that things will “get pretty serious pretty quickly. I do think he could be indicted in weeks, maybe months.”

Also on the podcast, hosts Moodie and Levy discuss how Ron DeSantis is building American fascism, noting his latest war against an African-American studies course for high schoolers and book bans across the state of Florida.

Joining the pair on the show to discuss DeSantis is journalist Judd Legum, who recently broke the news that school teachers in a Florida county had been told to remove or cover up all books in their classroom libraries until each one could be vetted—or they might risk felony prosecution under a new state law.

“It was a very serious threat,” Legum says.

“Teachers who failed to comply with this could be subject to penalties, including losing their job, but also including a third-degree felony. And just to give you an idea of how serious this is, other examples of third-degree felonies in Florida, is manslaughter.

“And these teachers, they weren’t happy about it. I heard from teachers who said they were crying—and students by the way who, who saw their teachers cry—as they’re putting away these libraries that they’ve worked on for years through their own blood, sweat, tears to put together just to try to help their students and having to cover it up with paper, put it in boxes. And that’s kind of how this story started.”

