The One Word Pentagon Pete Can’t Bring Himself to Say

Two words went unspoken by either Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth or Republican congressman Ed Gallrein at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Hebron, Kentucky, on Monday.

Iran and gas.

But one word could be used to describe the smiling, self-described “Secretary of War” as he violated the traditional separation of the military and politics; a word he could never bring himself to accept.

Disgrace.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was on stage during an America First Workers Special Event on Monday in Hebron, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Hegseth was there to reinforce Trump’s endorsement of Gallrein’s bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Massie has become Trump’s least favorite, in part for forcing a vote on releasing the Epstein files, but also for voicing opposition to the war that went unmentioned at the event.

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded the effort to get the files released. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

A testament to the conflict’s continuing effect was posted at the Shell station a mile away, where regular was selling for just over $5 a gallon even after the state suspended the gas tax.

But for an hour early Monday afternoon, the hotel conference room was a realm of artificial ignorance. Hegseth sought to stave off suggestions of impropriety by saying at the start that he was appearing “in my personal capacity as a private citizen.”

Wink, wink.

During his appearance, Hegseth dared to venture an SNL-esque impersonation of President Donald Trump. He turned giddy as people sometimes do when they have gotten away with crossing a line.

“President Trump told me when he first offered me this job, he said, “Pete, you’re gonna have to be tough as s--t...They’re really gonna come after you.”

Hegseth was back to impersonating himself when he spoke about “dudes in dresses,” drawing titters from the ticketed audience. He described Trump as the nation’s savior. He said Gallrein is a former Navy Seal commander who is just the kind of “warfighter” Trump needs.

“Thomas Massie has acted like his job is to stand apart from the movement President Trump leads instead of strengthening it,” Hegseth said. “When President Trump needs backup, Massie wants to debate process. When the movement needs unity, especially at the biggest moment, Massie’s willing to vote with Democrats.”

Hegseth was saying that elected representatives should do what Trump wants them to do. Hegseth construed, “When conservatives are fighting the most radical left in American history, too often Massie’s instinct is to throw elbows at fellow Republicans. Instead of the people who are destroying our country, or want to destroy our country, and there’s one man standing in their way, and it’s President Trump.”

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican Kentucky congressional candidate Ed Gallrein as they speak on stage at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gallrein offered his own perspective.

“The world is dangerous, evil is real, and weakness gets people killed.” he said. “I’ve seen evil up close. I’ve looked it in the eye through the front sight of a rifle in combat. I can tell you, the only language evil understands is strength.”

Gallrein went on, “Politicians up there who never carried a rifle in combat make decisions about young Americans who would, and that’s not acceptable, because the leadership matters, culture matters, courage at the top matters, and that’s why President Trump’s leadership matters.”

Never mind that Trump dodged the draft five times to avoid carrying a rifle in combat.” Never mind that he once referred to our war dead as “suckers.” Never mind that he demands total loyalty but tenders none.

An hour after Hegseth’s appearance, Trump posted on Truth Social about Iran.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow,” Trump wrote.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he was calling off a previously undisclosed attack on Iran. Truth Social

If that were so, Hegseth had scheduled the campaign appearance the day before a planned attack.

“Serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” Trump continued, “This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!“

He went on, “Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Trump himself had delivered a speech in Hebron, at the Verst Logistics Company on March 11, in the second week of the war. He said he had chosen “Epic Fury” from a list of 20 possible names and “we won in the first hour.” But it was another kind of fight that had brought Trump to Heborn. He said he had only asked for “a warm body to beat Massie.” He said he got Gallrein, a SEAL war hero who left the Republican party, but returned.

“He said I came back because of the strength and wisdom that Donald Trump displayed,” Turnip told that earlier gathering. “And I appreciate that. That’s a nice– I’'m going to use that statement in an ad –strength and wisdom.”

Since then, Trump has repeatedly announced that a deal with Iran was near. He has also repeatedly threatened to resume combat operations if it fell through. He only launched the war in the first place because he figured on repeating an easy win such as in Venezuela. He must be growing weary of it.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a visit to Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

But one fight that still gets him fired up had prompted him to send Hegseth to Hebron. Trump stayed in the White House and posted a video on Truth Social on Monday. He is sitting at the Resolute Desk and speaking straight into the camera.

“I’m in the Oval Office, and we’re in a fight against the worst congressman in the history of our country. That is Thomas Massie, who’s from Kentucky. I hope you’re gonna put him out of business tomorrow. He is so bad. Got an election coming up. He’s running against a great guy, a great patron. Ed Gallrein. He’s fantastic, but forget that. Massie’s the worst congressman in the history of our country, always voting against Republicans and good values. So get rid of Thomas Massie.”

However the primary goes, Hegseth will have shamed himself in his official capacity as a public servant.

The lackey has further marked himself forever lacking.