The Only Thing That Will Save OAN From Extinction

One America News Network, also known as OAN, is dangerously close to extinction—and not for a lack of American interest in right-wing extremism and conspiracy theories.

OAN essentially shot to media fame during the 2020 election, pushing Fox News even further to the right. It’s also where America’s MAGA sweetheart, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, got her cable start. So, how is it facing its demise already, and why?

According to this bonus episode’s New Abnormal guest, Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America, the answer has nothing to do with advertisers or viewership. It stems back to recent news that DirecTV plans to give the channel the boot—and a broken promise from AT&T when it launched 12 years ago.