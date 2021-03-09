The Only Way Cuomo Gives Up Power Is if It’s Taken From Him

The walls are closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, despite his desperate attempts to spin things in his favor. Reports that his aides altered a state health department report to hide the number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes (after he ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients) intensified calls for his resignation last week. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says that “for the good of the state” he should consider resigning. And Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said it’s time to “seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

To make matters worse, Cuomo is also reeling over allegations of a cover-up involving shoddy structural problems plaguing a bridge named after his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo—not to mention the growing list of (now five) women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

The latter allegations represent morally appalling behavior given the asymmetrical power dynamic, not to mention utterly hypocritical behavior from the man who founded the Women’s Equality Party, who signed with fanfare what he boasted was the nation’s strongest workplace anti-harassment law in 2019, and who underwent the training that the law required of all state employees before going on to give one staffer an unwanted kiss at work while trying to “groom” another for a sexual relation that he absurdly tried to spin as “mentoring.”