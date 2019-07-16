PRIME DAY 2019

This Highly Rated HD 1080p Projector Is the Summer Party Friend You Wish You Had

And today’s Prime Day deal lets buy this friend for $135 off

Gideon Grudo

Commerce Editorial Strategist

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Whether it’s for favorite summer movies or to be able to make fun of your friends during get togethers, a projector is a great addition to the party. And this top-rated projector promises high definition and a quality picture regardless of where you place it. And while projectors are by no means cheap, an investment that gets subsidized by a $135 discount is always worth your attention.  | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Gideon Grudo

Commerce Editorial Strategist

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.