The Original Leesa Mattress Is Unbeatable In Support, Durability, and Most of All, Comfort

I’m a hot sleeper. Unfortunately, I don’t mean that my bedtime attire, or lack thereof, inspires dreams (drool, anyone?) but instead that I routinely overheat. For the majority of my life, I’ve slept on mattresses that sagged in the middle, creating a noticeable dip where I’d often wake up in a pool of my own sweat or, worse, in a pool of someone else’s.

The Better Sleep Council recommends replacing your mattress every seven to 10 years but, when I moved from Chicago to Minneapolis last year, I vowed to try something new, even though I’d only had my then-mattress for maybe five years at the time. For the relocation, I also bought an entirely new bed from West Elm, which had the original Leesa mattress on its display.

I awkwardly rested on the mattress for a minute in-store – a restful minute, I should clarify – and was sold when the sales associate mentioned free and easy shipping (the mattress is shipped in a box); a 100-night trial (you can return the mattress for a full refund within the first 100 nights); and a 10-year warranty.

Plus, I later learned, Leesa is a certified B Corporation; its mattresses are American-made and the brand donates one mattress to non-profits for every 10 sold.

I’ve been sleeping with the mattress for over a year now (yeah, you could say it’s pretty serious) and am ready to be exclusive. It has triple-layer construction with three different layers of foam that either cool, relieve pressure, or support. The 2” cooling, quick response foam top layer provides airflow for a cooler night’s sleep, and the 6” dense core supportive foam layer offers durability and structure. In other words? There’s no dip in the middle, even though you don’t have a separate foundation, and you’ll stay cool regardless.

The Leesa mattress has been described as medium firmness and although I think it feels relatively soft, I still supplemented with this down alternative mattress topper from Parachute that adds a super plush three inches on top, which makes it feel like I’m sleeping on a cloud.

Recently, Leesa debuted what they’re describing as their biggest innovation to-date, the Leesa Legend mattress, a dual hybrid pocket spring system that contains recycled steel in the springs and recycled water bottles in the mattress cover.

While it supposedly has a very unique feel, for me, there’s no beating the original.

Leesa Original Mattress Buy on Leesa $ 849 Free Shipping

