CHEAT SHEET
TRAVELIN’ PILLOW
The OSTRICHPILLOW GO Travel Pillow Is a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Wobble-Neck Nap Syndrome
Your eyes flitter between open and shut and your chin begins descending toward your chest or shoulder. You’re on a flight and the airplane’s smooth vibrations are lulling you to sleep. But if you’re cramped in Economy with the rest of us, your head has nowhere to go and you snap awake each time your neck stops trying to hold up your oversized mammalian brain. Enter the OSTRICHPILLOW GO Travel Pillow. It’s essentially a loop of high-density memory foam with a soft and breathable fabric sleeve. A velcro closure lets you determine how tight you want it (I kept it fairly tight and slept like a baby) and the sleeve is removable for easy cleaning. Why clean it, you ask? Well, maybe you don’t but I drool. As an added bonus, when your partner wants to sleep on your shoulder, they can use the pillow as a pillow and just place it on your shoulder and let them sleep (and probably drool, too). It comes in three different colors and each one is easily folded into a small bag that shrinks it to half its size. This is a great upgrade to your travel pillow and must if you don’t have one. | Get it on Amazon >
