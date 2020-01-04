Look Good and Feel Good in 2020 With Outdoor Voices' Up to 50% Off Sale
January means an uptick in people trying to get fit, and if you’re one of those people, you should have the right gear. If you’re struggling to find the styles you want, the Outdoor Voices Extra Sale is giving you up to 50% off some of the brand’s best-selling styles. This sale has everything, from classic workout gear like leggings and sports bras to everyday athleisure like performance tops you can wear with jeans and breathable men’s joggers.
The ⅞ Flex Legging comes in multiple color options like Baltic, Scarlet, and Black. These lightweight leggings can handle lots of sweat and won’t come out feeling like you just went swimming. The breathable fabric and soft waistband make them ideal for any type of workout, from yoga to CrossFit. Or, just wear them around the house like I do.
7/8 Flex Legging
If there’s one piece to pick up from the sale, it’s the MegaFleece Half-Zip. Made from recycled wool, it’s naturally temperature-regulating, sweat-wicking, and anti-odor. It comes in five different colors, including my personal favorite, Vine.
MegaFleece Half-Zip
Even guys can get in on the action with the RecTrek Jogger. These durable, water-resistant joggers look just like regular pants but with a technical skew. With a side pocket for snacks or keys, you can run in them or just run to the store.
RecTrek Jogger
