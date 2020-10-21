CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
The Outfield’s Tony Lewis Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 62
R.I.P.
Read it at USA Today
Tony Lewis, singer and bassist for the band The Outfield, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” late Monday, his publicist told USA Today. He was 62. A cause of death has not been released. A statement from Lewis’ official Twitter account reads: “It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.” The Outfield reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1986 with the single “Your Love.” Lewis is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three grandchildren.