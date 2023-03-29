Scarlett Johansson’s New Purifying Blue Clay Mask Is Like a Facial in a Bottle

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a long-time Scarlett Johansson fan, I was thrilled when I found out that the actress had launched a skincare brand. Sure, celebrity beauty brands are nothing new, but I had a hunch this one would be different. Spoiler alert: The Outset is incredible—and worth every penny. I’ve been personally victimized by acne for most of my life, I figured I would give the The Outset’s Purifying Blue Clay Mask a try, as it promised to give the skin a detox and clear congested pores—without overdrying. Indeed, it was time to cheat on my go-to Clinique oil cleansing mask.

Much like Johansson herself, this face mask is a triple threat. Not only is the blue color selfie-worthy, but more importantly, it keeps its promises. Within just ten minutes, my pores looked smaller and more refined and I had a lit-from-within glow. Most clay masks are thick, heavy, and spread unevenly across the skin, but this mask puts all these brands to shame with its rich, creamy, and decadent silk finish. Plus, unlike other clay masks I’ve used, my skin felt soft—not dry or tight—after I rinsed it off. My skin literally looked like it had been bathing in lotion for nearly a decade after just one use.

The Purifying Outset Blue Clay Mask The balancing mask is suitable for all skin types, including senitive and acne-prone. It’s infusd with pore-cleansing and acne-fighting salicylic acid to clarify, but also soothing and hydration-boosting ingredeitns to counteract irritation, including a hyaluronic acid alternative and pansy extract. Buy At The Outset $ 46 Free Shipping

Now, who wants to assist me in writing a formal break-up letter to Clinique?

