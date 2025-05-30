Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Some brand collaborations are just undeniably clever, and such is the case with The Outset’s collab with Jurassic World Rebirth. The Scarlett Johansson-founded beauty brand partnered with the soon-to-be-released dinosaur blockbuster to deliver a skincare survival kit that’s making a major roar in the beauty industry.

The Outset is renowned for its gentle, skin-nourishing beauty essentials, like the best-selling Lip Oasis Treatment, and this latest brand release features a powerhouse lineup of products that Johansson used while filming the soon-to-be-released Jurassic World film.

The Jurassic World Rebirth x The Outset Limited-Edition Kit features four of The Outset’s top-rated products, including the Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, the Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer, and the Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm.

Johansson spoke enthusiastically about her inspiration for the newly released skin survival kit on YouTube, detailing the experience of utilizing each game-changing product while facing unrelenting climates and challenges on set.

Johannson said the Barrier Balm “saved her skin on set” and was key for soothing her dry skin and cuts experienced during the hot and humid filming process. The actress also remarked on the balm’s usefulness for use on heels, flyaways, and lips.

Jurassic World Rebirth Skin Survival Kit The Jurassic World Rebirth x The Outset Limited-Edition Kit comes in either a mini kit, $54, or a full-size kit, $144. See At The Outset

Fans of both The Outset and the Jurassic World franchise are sure to go wild for this limited-edition kit—and it’s likely to sell out fast. So buy this beauty survival kit now before it goes extinct.

