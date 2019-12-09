Easily Wear The Pantone Color of the Year With These Cariuma Sneakers

Pantone announced that 2020 would be the year of Classic Blue and everyone jumped at the chance to showcase their cerulean hues (not just blue). But only one sneaker brand got to partner directly with Pantone to create a limited-edition line of Classic Blue shoes. And that brand is Brazil-based Cariuma.

As an official partner, Cariuma created four limited-edition styles in the 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue. Cariuma makes lightweight, comfortable sneakers with cushion technology to keep your feet feeling happy all day. These Pantone styles bring a pop of bold color into a simple, sleek design. Classic Blue was chosen to help bring calm and stability in an otherwise chaotic world and these subtle, easy-to-wear shoes do just that.

The OCA Low in Pantone Classic Blue Canvas is the perfect complement to any simple outfit. The IBI Low in Panton Classic Blue Knit is made from self-regenerating bamboo & recycled plastics. The Catibia Low in Panton Classic Blue Suede is a more upscale sneaker that’s great for the office. The OCA High in Pantone Classic Blue Canvas is like OCA Low with a little more ankle coverage.

