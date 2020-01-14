You’ve Never Tried Anything Like Parachute’s Fast-Drying, Durable Waffle Knit Towels
Waffle knit towels were a new concept to me as of last year. But I decided to test them out to find out what the whole hubbub was about, and why a handful of direct-to-consumer brands were coming out with them. After giving three different brands’ versions a fair shot, the Parachute Waffle Knit Towel came out on top. I was unsure when using them if they would adequately dry me off while still giving me comfort as I sat on the couch in one for way too long watching reruns of The Pioneer Woman. That was quickly assuaged because boy, do these things dry you off quickly.
There’s some kind of witchcraft in these towels, as they don’t exactly look like they’ll soak up anything. The 100% long-staple Turkish cotton is soft and durable but lightweight. They’re crafted using something called Aerocotton Technology — basically, it allows air through the cotton fibers when they’re spun to increase absorbency. They come in multiple colors and you can even get a set of two hand towels and two bath towels to complete your spa-like bathroom. These towels look like something you’d see in the bathroom of a sprawling mansion or chic, Parisian hotel (not that I’ve been to either, but picture it with me). Now, who wouldn’t want that?
Waffle Knit Bath Towel
