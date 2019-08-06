CHEAT SHEET
FOLD ‘N’ GO
The Paravel Fold-Up Bag Is Big When You Need It to Be — and Small When You Don’t
I don’t travel a lot, and because of this, I tend to overpack because I’m still figuring out what I need and what I don’t while on the move. What that means is I always have an extra bag (or sometimes two) with me for the overflow. The downside of this is that I have a lot of bags, some of which take up a ton of space when I only use them a couple of times a year. That’s why the Paravel Fold-Up Bag is so important to me. After getting one to test out, I decided to bring it with me on my annual rafting trip (though not on the camping portion). Previous years, I had to attempt to strap a sleeping bag to the outside of my backpack and then make my way through public transit. This bag not only held my sleeping bag but also all my toiletries and an extra set of clothes. But the best part of this bag has nothing to do with what you store in it but how you store it while it’s empty. The bag is designed to zip into itself, creating a tiny package no bigger than a Kindle (9.75" x 8" x 2.75", to be exact). The straps are made from a durable canvas and the nylon fabric is super lightweight. Plus, it has an external luggage flap that allows you to slide it over a rolling bag’s handle, and you can even get it monogrammed. | Get it at Paravel >
