The Past Finally Caught Up With Joe Biden in the Democratic Debate

Joe Biden: What was that?

That went about as badly for the frontrunner as it could have gone. He came out all right, mentioning Donald Trump in his first comment. Fifteen minutes in, Eric Swalwell went at him by throwing that quote in his face about it being time to pass the torch. Biden did not exactly handle that with the greatest of aplomb, but “I’m still holdin’ on to that torch” was… fine.

Over the course of the next 45 minutes, nothing terrible, nothing great. Looked a little old, seemed a little tired. But I remember seeing some people on Twitter ranking him, oh, third. Then came the moment. I’d been taking notes on my computer and then, at some point, without even quite knowing it, I stopped. A half an hour later, I looked back at those notes and saw that the last thing I wrote was: